Terrance V. Timblin

February 12, 1931-July 16, 2018
Terrance “Terry” V. Timblin, age 87, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, at his residence in Fremont, Nebraska.
Terry was born on February 12, 1931, to Mildred (Korinke) and Verl Martin Timblin in Sioux City, Iowa. Terry made a career of working in the meat packing industry in the Sioux City area. He also had his own lawn service for 15 years. In his retirement years he enjoyed watching tennis, loved to go golfing, dance and play cards.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Wife, Florence; Wife, Lorraine; Infant son, Timothy; Son, Terry Lee; Sister, Patricia Walters; Brother, William Kay Timblin; Daughter in law, Rita Timblin; Son in law, Mark Meylor; Son in law, Gary Allen.
Survived by his life partner Sharon Anderson; Daughters Rhonda Meylor, and Paulette Ann Allen; Sons Mike (Debrah) Timblin, Ken (Maureen) Timblin, and Jeffrey (Mary) Timblin all of Sioux City; 13 Grandchildren; and 29 Great Grandchildren.
Memorials have been designated to the family to be determined at a later date.
Memorial mass will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the Nativity Church in Sioux City. Father Dan Rupp will be officiating. A visitation will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery.