Terry I. Kitt

Terry grew up in Wauneta, Nebraska, on the family farm. Terry married LaVerta (Litz) on June 16, 1972, in Wauneta. He graduated from UNL with a BS in Animal Science. After college he managed Centennial Pork Hog Company in McCook, Nebraska, until 1976 when he moved to Kearney, Nebraska. He worked for Pureline Hog Company until 1980. In 1981 he and several friends started the Direct Swine Company in Fremont, Nebraska, which was then purchased by PIC (Pig Improvement Company). He relocated to North Bend in 1987. In 2000 he retired from PIC, then did swine consulting and became part owner of Linwood Artificial Breeders until 2019 when he officially retired.