March 11, 1945 – July 14, 2022

Terry Joy Baltz, 77, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home in Cedar Bluffs.

Terry was born March 11, 1945, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Harley and Gloria (Robart) Smith. She graduated from Valley High School in 1963. Terry married Steven Baltz on Sept. 24, 1966, at Pohocco Lutheran Church outside of Fremont. They moved to Cedar Bluffs in 1967. Terry was employed as a bookkeeper at Miown Fuel Company in Cedar Bluffs. She retired in 2005.

Terry enjoyed bowling, traveling, and her bunko club.

Terry is survived by her husband, Steven of Cedar Bluffs; son, Michael Baltz of Iroquois, South Dakota; daughter, Nicole (William) Bullock of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; brother, Randy Smith of Omaha; and two grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family celebration of life service will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

