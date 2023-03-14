November 15, 1950 – March 6, 2023

Terry L. Brown, 72, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to Willis and Norma Jean (Martin) Brown.

Terry grew up in Shenandoah and Fremont and was a 1969 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He also lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and Arlington, Nebraska, before coming to Fremont. He graduated from Grace Bible College in Omaha. Terry retired from Elkhorn Public Schools and helped his dad at Brown Electric for many years.

He was a member of Risen Son Baptist Church in Omaha, huge Sooner fan and loved the Lord.

Terry is survived by sister, Darla (Jon) Strenger of Omaha.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Brown.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service, also at Moser’s.

Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Nebraska.

Memorials to FurEver Home Inc.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.