November 19, 1940 – October 1, 2019
Terry L. Roumph, age 78, of Fremont died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Fremont. He was born Nov. 19, 1940, in Fremont to Harold and Erma (Rosenbaum) Roumph.
Terry grew up at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School. He then attended Wayne State College. Terry married Dee Fergen on July 21, 1962, in Fremont. After college he came to Fremont and worked at Gerald Sampter’s Clothiers prior to starting his 35-year career at Fremont National Bank. Terry retired in 2004 as Vice President.
Terry was very active in the Fremont community and served on many boards, was a member of numerous clubs and organizations and started several clubs and organizations.
Survived by his wife, Dee Roumph, Fremont; children, Jeff (Rhonda) Roumph, St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter, Jill Roumph, Stanton, Nebraska, and son, Joel (Emily) Roumph, Fremont; eight grandchildren, Cassandra, Amanda, Joshua, Taylor, Cecily, Brittney, Wylie and Maya; and two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Ezra.
Preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Memorials to the Adopt a Family Program in Fremont.
