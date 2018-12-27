Terry "Swede" L. Harvey

January 1, 1946 – December 24, 2018
Terry L. "Swede" Harvey, 72, of Fremont died on Dec. 24, 2018, at UNMC in Omaha. Memorial services will be on Saturday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Rev. Mark Hartley officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 29, from noon until service time at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Lanny Harvey of Fremont and Dawn and Rick (Harvey) Bodily of Glendo, Wyoming; his stepchildren, Shane and Tina Fedde of Columbus and Troy and Heather Fedde of Goodyear, Arizona; his siblings, Bonnie Edwards of Greenwood, South Carolina, Dennis and JoAnne Lynch of Chapman, Edwin “Dutch” and Carolyn Harvey of Harlington, Texas, Patricia and Gordon Parker of Merrill, Iowa, Kathryn Stevens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Charlotte and Ken Smith of McKinney, Texas, and Trudi Bryson of Reno, Nevada; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.