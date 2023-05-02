May 30, 1931 – April 30, 2023

Theodore E. ‘Ted’ Dimmitt, age 91, of Fremont died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Echo Hills Assisted Living in Omaha.

Ted was born May 30, 1931, in Greenwood, Nebraska, to James and Vera (Jardine) Dimmitt. He grew up in Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School in 1949. He moved to Fremont in 1950 to work at Hormel Foods. He joined the Air Force and served from 1951 to 1955. He returned to Fremont and continued working at Hormel until retiring in 1989.

During his working years Ted also farmed north of Arlington. He served on the Two Rivers Bank Board for 30 years. He was a Scout leader in his early years. Ted was a member of the Fremont Alliance Church and Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15 A.F & A.M.

Ted married Mary Newkirk on Dec. 20, 1952. She died on March 10, 2009. Ted then married Frances Deleski on Aug. 12, 2021.

Survivors: wife, Frances Dimmitt of Fremont; daughter, Sher (Chris) Gloeb of Arlington; son-in-law, Tim Adler of Arlington; four grandchildren, Sarah (Chad) Sharp of Arlington, Ben (Jamie) Adler of Arlington, Ashley (Rob) Gloeb-McDonald of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Josh (Laura) Gloeb of Kennard; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Fran Miller of Arlington; Frances’ children, Bob (Rexann) McCord, John (Deb) McCord, Julie (Tom) Hawbaker and Paul Graser; 10 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Ted was preceded in death by his first wife Mary; daughter, Debbie; and brother, LeRoy.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Fremont Alliance Church. Rev. Jeremy Stine will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. Visitation will be Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Antique Car Club.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.