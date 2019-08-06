March 27, 1960 – July 30, 2019
South Sioux City, Nebraska – Theodore F. (Ted) Saunders, 59, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be held at a later date. Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City is handling arrangements.
Ted was born March 27, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Theodore and Helen (Persinger) Saunders. He graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont, Nebraska, and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked at various jobs. Ted married Maurice Meyer and they were blessed with two sons, Theodore and Zachary.
He was a member of the South Sioux City American Legion and enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Survivors include his sons, Theodore (Alyssa) Saunders and Zachary (Jordan) Saunders; a grandson, Camden Saunders; his mother, Darline Saunders; siblings, Rebecca (Steve) Nelson, Georgette Hageman, April Saunders, and John (Mina) Saunders; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore J. Saunders; and brother-in-law, Doug Hageman.