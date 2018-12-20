Theodore "Ted" A. Ilten

September 1, 1945 – December 17, 2018
Theodore A. “Ted” Ilten, age 73, of Valley died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Omaha.
The celebration of Ted’s life is 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 22) at Trinity Lutheran Church with Military Honors to follow. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Family Services, Lutheran Hour and Katie Comfort Dog. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
