Theresa Stevenson

Nov. 23, 1932 – Aug. 15, 2018
Theresa E. Stevenson, 85 years, of Hooper, formerly of Fremont, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Hooper Care Center in Hooper. Theresa was born Nov. 23, 1932, at Yankton, South Dakota, to Roy and Ellen (Slowey) Stephens.
She grew up at Yankton and was a 1952 graduate of Yankton High School. Theresa married John F. Stevenson on Aug. 8, 1962, at Bay Shore, Long Island, New York. She moved to Fremont in 1974 following her husband’s death and managed Linden Elementary Cafeteria for 22 ½ years. She also worked at Liquid Feed Commodities in Fremont. She moved to Hooper in 2012.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont, volunteered at church, loved to read novels and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Survived by daughter, Susan (Mark) Ankersen of Fremont; grandchildren, Cliffton Ankersen, Anna Ankersen (special friend, Jay Cash), and Ashlley (Kyle) Connett; great-grandchildren, Jayden Tapia and Lennon Connett.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brothers, Art, Patrick, John, and Thomas Stephens; and sister, Joan McGillick.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service at church. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery at Yankton.
