Theresa 'Terry' M. (VanSlembrouck) Bruner

December 14, 1934 – November 29, 2022

Our loving Mother, Theresa M. “Terry” (VanSlembrouck) Bruner, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed from this life on Nov. 29, 2022.

Theresa was born on Dec. 14, 1934, in Cheboygan, Michigan, to Oscar Leo and Anna (Rocheleau) VanSlembrouck. She grew up on the family farm in Cheboygan and was a graduate of St. Charles High School in 1951. She went on to attend the Mt. Carmel Mercy School of Nursing in Detroit, Michigan. After returning to Cheboygan, she married Glen H. Phillips in 1954 and the couple moved to Alma, Michigan, where they had three children.

Theresa and her daughters eventually lived in Iowa and Nebraska before settling in Fremont in 1973. She married Wendell D. Bruner on Aug. 1, 1974. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2022.

Theresa will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, grandma and friend. She enjoyed hosting family and business gatherings over the many years. She loved playing cards, traveling, music, bowling, dancing and her many art projects. She also loved to play piano, guitar, and to sing. She had a witty sense of humor and always put family ahead of herself. She was a very gentle loving soul.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alice Galbraith, Elda Weber, Lucille Vogel and Ann Vilinski Smith; and brothers, Allen and Don VanSlembrouck.

Theresa is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Nick) Woody of Florida, Julee (Paul) Limbach of California and Valerie (Don) Keeton of Omaha; and three stepdaughters, Ginger (Stephen) Daubert of Fremont, Debrah (Carey) Bruner of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Tanya Bruner of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Celebration of Life Service and graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.