Theresa (Terry) Mahoney Chapman

Theresa (Terry) Mahoney Chapman

Theresa Mahoney Chapman

February 24, 1932 – April 10, 2022

Theresa B. (Mahoney) Chapman, age 90, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at home in Littleton, Colorado.

Services: Visitation (5-7 p.m.) and Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, at St. Pat's. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Archbishop Bergan Catholic School or to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

