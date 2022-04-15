Theresa "Terry" Mahoney Chapman

February 24, 1932 – April 10, 2022

Theresa B. (Mahoney) Chapman, age 90, formerly of Fremont, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home in Littleton, Colorado.

Terry was born Feb. 24, 1932, to Maurice and Anna (Walla) Mahoney and grew up in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, graduating from Cedar Rapids High School in 1949. She left her home in Cedar Rapids after high school to move to Omaha where she worked for the Omaha Pacific Railroad Company until marrying Robert (Bob) Chapman of North Bend, Nebraska, on June 13, 1953, in Cedar Rapids. Together, they lived in Fremont from 1953 until 2020 when Terry moved to Colorado after Bob passed away. Terry was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont for almost 70 years.

Terry is survived by six children: Joe (Terri) Chapman of Kamiah, Idaho; Jerry Chapman of Lenore, Idaho; Mike (Connie) Chapman of Stilwell, Kansas; Greg (Sue) Chapman of Lincoln; Maureen (Mike) Melonis of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and Betty (Greg) Counts of Madison, Wisconsin; as well as grandchildren, John (Ashley), Zachery, Bryan, Jordan (Aileen), Kelsey, Jacob, Tyler, Benjamin and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Rowan, Norah and Nate. Terry is also survived by brothers, Bill (Colleen) Mahoney of Omaha, Arnie (Shirley) Mahoney of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Don Mahoney of Richmond, California; and sisters, Anna Jean Smith of Thornton, Colorado, and Patricia (Bob) McCoy of Omaha; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.

She was preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Anna (Walla) Mahoney; husband, Bob Chapman; daughter-in-law, Kelleen (Amell) Chapman; brothers, Harry, Joe and Ed Mahoney; and sisters, Eileen Mahoney and Margaret “Peg” Hoffmann.

Terry supported Bob in serving faithfully as a Permanent Deacon at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont for 40 years. In addition to the Archdiocese of Omaha deaconate program, she was active with the Christian Family Movement, Marriage Encounter, and the St. Pat’s Funeral Choir.

Terry loved spending time with family and hosting family reunions! She had four boys in the span of only 27 months and should have been declared a saint just for that. She always made each of her six children feel special and gave the world’s best hugs! Terry created many memories for the family on vacations – including providing individual song lyric books so the kids could sing along on long car rides to Colorado for ski trips. She and Bob both loved traveling and together they visited all 50 states, the Holy Land, Mexico, Canada and several European countries. She was a wonderful homemaker and sewed many of the kids’ clothes throughout their childhood and crocheted blankets for kids and grandkids. She was a true partner in running the family through her many contributions of time, talent and energy. She was always willing to go along for an adventure and loved playing pitch with the family – except when Bob outbid her.

She was an amazing wife, mother (and mother-in-law), grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. One of her favorite ways to shower her love on family was through baked goods – from cinnamon rolls and kolaches to homemade raisin bread and peanut butter cookies. One Christmas, she gave each adult child a recipe book which included the best meals she had made throughout our lives. She loved shopping and even had her own personal mall that reoccurred in her nightly dreams. One favorite family memory was when Bob took the boys on a fishing trip to Canada and she stayed home with the girls and made 75 dozen cookies to fill the freezer – only to discover that with all the freshly-caught walleye, there wasn’t room for both in the freezer. Since she never liked the taste of fish, she organized a neighborhood fish fry to make room in the freezer – using up much of the fish while the cookies stayed in the freezer for the family.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers and friends who made the last few years peaceful and fun – including her sister Jean, the staff and residents of Lincoln Meadows Senior Living in Parker, Colorado, Encompass Rehab and Sunrise Assisted Living in Littleton, Colorado, as well as the compassionate staff of Brighton Hospice.

Services will be in July. There will be a Rosary on Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, at St. Pat’s. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Archbishop Bergan Catholic School or to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

