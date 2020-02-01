Theresa “Terry” Seitz
April 17, 1931 – January 30, 2020
Theresa “Terry” Seitz, née Smuda, 88 years old, of Grayslake, Illinois, and previously of Lake Forest, Illinois, and Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born April 17, 1931, in Chicago. Terry married her beloved husband of 51 years, Philip Seitz, on July 4, 1964, at St. Agnes Church in Chicago. She and her husband went on to own and operate a Standard Oil service station and car wash in Lake Forest.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Richard J. (Carole) Seitz of Fremont, William (Kristina) Seitz of Libertyville, Illinois, Michael (DeeDee) Seitz of Salem, Wisconsin, and Robert (Kimberly) Seitz of Grayslake, Illinois; and nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Philip Seitz; her parents, John and Margaret Smuda; her sisters, Charlotte (the late Walter) Kruszynski and Grace (the late Al) Amundsen; and her brother, Lawrence Knudtzon.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Symonds Lakes Funeral Home 111 W. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, Illinois, 847-543-1080. The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030. The Rev. James Merold will officiate. Visitation at the church will start one hour before Mass.
Interment will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Gilbert Catholic Church in Grayslake, Illinois, or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, or to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490, is in charge of local arrangements.