December 26, 1946 – July 12, 2022

Thomas Chace Cheney of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022.

Tom was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 26, 1946, to Jane and Wilbur Kirchner, later adopted by stepfather, Bill Cheney. He grew up in Garden Grove, California, and Fremont, Nebraska. Tom graduated from Fremont High School in 1964. He attended Hastings College, the University of Nebraska, and graduated in 1969 from Midland College in Fremont with degrees in Science and Sociology. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended Officer Training School at Ft. Benning, Georgia. He served honorably and received an early discharge related to an injury.

Tom married Ellen Zimmerman on June 28, 1972. (They divorced in 2001.) They settled in Delaware City, Delaware, where they worked at a facility for mentally ill children. In 1984, they moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where Tom was employed by K.W. Muth Company in R&D. In 1979, they moved to Davenport, Iowa, where Tom worked for Caterpillar and earned a teaching certification. In 1984, the family moved back to Sheboygan.

Tom loved fireworks and was trained in pyrotechnics. With friends Tom called “Tom’s Danger People,” he set off fabulous firework displays in Wisconsin.

Tom was a brilliant man with many interests, including: social theory, religion, philosophy, chemistry, astronomy, pyrotechnics, antiques, inventing games, collecting clocks, tiffany-style lamps, and coins. He was fiercely proud of his children and grandchildren and loved promoting them and their accomplishments to everyone. He found great joy in showering his family with attention and thoughtful gifts.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Kreymborg; father, Bill Cheney; and dear friend, Steve Westphal.

He is survived by his daughter, Allison (James) Annis; son, Grant (JoEllen Strehlow) Cheney; former wife, Ellen Cheney; sister, Susan (George) Cheney-Ralston; grandchildren, Chace Wilson, Lila Thornton, Finn Annis, Grace Annis, Reeder Strehlow, and Elliot Strehlow; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.

