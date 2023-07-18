August 30, 1944 – July 15, 2023

Thomas E. Wolf, 78, of North Bend, Nebraska, died peacefully in his home on July 15, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter and cherished memories. The embodiment of a life well-lived, Tom was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a dedicated friend and community member who touched countless lives.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1944, to Arden and Ellen (Byrnes) Wolf, and spent his early years in Grand Island and North Bend. As a middle child surrounded by an ornery older brother and an outgoing younger sister, he learned early the importance of diplomacy and compassion, which were skills that he used to great effect throughout his life.

Tom graduated high school from North Bend High School in 1962, and then attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where he received a B.S. in Business Administration and was an active member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Tom then attended Santa Clara University and received a Master’s of Business Administration.

Tom was extremely proud to be a third-generation banker, following in the footsteps of his father, Arden, and grandfather, Emil Wolf Sr. He spent more than 60 years in the banking industry, holding a variety of positions, including teller, branch manager, executive vice president and president. He served as CEO of Platte Valley Bank from 1974 until 2016 when he was succeeded by his daughter, Katy, as the 4th generation of the Wolf family to lead the bank. He also served as Chairman of the Board of the bank until his death. Tom loved partnering with his customers and believed firmly in the role banks play in their communities. He was very active in the Nebraska Bankers Association, culminating in his service as Chairman of the NBA in 2004.

He was an active leader in many community organizations, having previously served on the boards and as an officer of the North Bend Area Community Foundation, Fremont Area YMCA, Fremont Golf Club, Delta Tau Delta House Corporation, and North Bend Chamber of Commerce, among others. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. In 2016, Tom and Deanna were honored with the Betsy Mulliken Award for Philanthropy from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, and he recently received the Bridge Builder Award recognizing his decades of alumni service to Delta Tau Delta.

Notwithstanding all of his professional and civic endeavors, Tom’s foremost priority was always his role as a family man. He was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Deanna (Hoffman) Wolf, for almost 51 years. Together, they built a strong and nurturing home filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Tom was an exceptional father, always present for his children (and also their friends), offering them unwavering support, encouragement, and unconditional love. He took great joy in watching them grow into successful and compassionate adults.

As a doting grandfather, Tom adored his grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as “Papa.” He relished every opportunity to spend time with them, creating special bonds and sharing in their youthful enthusiasm. He was happy to pass along his love for Husker sports, golf and the outdoors. Whether attending their events, hosting them for fishing or camping, or simply enjoying quality time together, he cherished being a part of their lives.

Tom is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ellen and Arden Wolf, and his niece, Amy Wolf.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna; his children, Dr. Tom (and Misti) Wolf of Fremont, Katy (and John) Bode of Omaha and Alex (and Angela) Wolf of Ashland; his grandchildren, Evan and Lauren Wolf, Ellen and Kate Bode, and Eli, Grayson and Chloe Wolf; his siblings, John Wolf (and Linda) and Anne Sabott (and Dr. David); as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Tom leaves behind a void that will be felt by all those who knew him. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, the wisdom he imparted, and the compassion he demonstrated. He will forever be remembered as a pillar of the North Bend community, a devoted family man, and a true friend.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 811 Locust St., North Bend.

Knights of Columbus Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday, July, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend.

Funeral Mass: A service to celebrate Tom’s life will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, any memorials in Tom’s honor are suggested to the North Bend Area Community Foundation or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

