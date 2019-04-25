February 25, 1943 – April 24, 2019
Thomas F. Goodwin, 76 years, of Fremont died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. Thomas was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Mason City, Iowa, to Horace and Nancy (Craig) Goodwin. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from May 25, 1964, to May 10, 1967. Thomas had worked as a delivery man for Old Home Bread. He attended and enjoyed the Fremont Friendship Center.
He is survived by special friend, Patty Harrison of Fremont; son, Jacob Goodwin and special friend, Miranda Pleas of Missouri Valley, Iowa; daughters, Sarah (Chris) Brabec of Elkhorn, Katheryn “Katie” Goodwin of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and care giving family, Bryan (Theresa) Macrander, Bill (Betty) Macklin and Rachel (Ron) Sullivan, all of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont with military honors by the Fremont Honor Guard.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490