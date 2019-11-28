{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas J. Metzger

Thomas J. MetzgerOctober 16, 1945 – November 25, 2019

Thomas J. Metzger, age 74, of Fremont passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. Thomas was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Omaha to Merrill and Florence (Wilkins) Metzger.

He grew up in Omaha and Beatrice where he lived in the Beatrice State Home and moved to Fremont, where he worked for ENCOR industrial training center. He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survivors are: sister, Nancy (Mark) Gilliland of Page, Arizona; brother, Edward (Jeanette) Metzger of Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindy Muehlebach.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
538 West 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
1:00PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
538 West 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Dec 3
Burial
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
12:00AM
Memorial Cemetery
800 West 23rd Street
Fremont, NE 68025
