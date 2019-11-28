Thomas J. MetzgerOctober 16, 1945 – November 25, 2019
Thomas J. Metzger, age 74, of Fremont passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. Thomas was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Omaha to Merrill and Florence (Wilkins) Metzger.
He grew up in Omaha and Beatrice where he lived in the Beatrice State Home and moved to Fremont, where he worked for ENCOR industrial training center. He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Survivors are: sister, Nancy (Mark) Gilliland of Page, Arizona; brother, Edward (Jeanette) Metzger of Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindy Muehlebach.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.