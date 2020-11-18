April 29, 1936 – August 3, 1956

Thomas Lewis Wollen was born on April 29, 1936, at home in Washington, Nebraska, to Lewis and Nellie (Hultgren) Wollen. He was a graduate of Valley High School and a longtime Elkhorn resident.

Tom married Valerie Christensen on Aug. 3, 1956, at the Fremont Congregational Church and they were blessed with four children: Julie, Jonathan, Janet and Jennifer. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at a church camp.

Tom worked in sheet metal for many years at Waldingers. The Wollens owned and operated the Elkhorn Laundromat and Wollen’s Cleaners until retiring. In his free time, Tom enjoyed working on his farmland, participating in car shows and he loved to follow the markets. Tom and Valerie enjoyed their travels greatly. Highlights included trips to China, Israel, England, Ireland and American trips to the New York 1964 World’s Fair and the obligatory 2-week family road trip to the East Coast in 1976! Tom was a founding member of Our Savior’s Baptist Church in Elkhorn and was also a longtime attender of Westside Baptist in Omaha.