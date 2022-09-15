May 5, 1953 – June 26, 2022

Thomas Matteo, 69, crossed over at home, Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Mary, daughters, Amanda and Sara, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 5, 1953, to Joseph and Delores Matteo. His love of the railroad began with C&NW, then on to BNSF until retirement.

He has reunited in heaven with his parents; sister, Michele; brother-in-law, Mark; nephew, Matthew; and father-in-law, Wayne Riggs.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughters, Amanda (Brian) Barry, Sara (Gabe) Forsberg; treasured grandchildren, McKenna, Emerson and Aly Forsberg, Sam Barry; brothers, Mike (Pat) Matteo, Mark (Scott) Matteo; sisters, Mary (Brad) Allen and Annette (Royce) Connerly; mother-in-law, Jeanine Riggs; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Jon) Schommer, Karen Kelly and Jayne Riggs; brother-in-law, John (Shelly) Riggs; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

We are blessed with many memories of camping, Harley rides and time at the cabin.

A celebration will be 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Izaak Walton (2560 W. Military Ave.) in Fremont.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.