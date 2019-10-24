June 16, 1950—October 6, 2019
Former Ames resident Thomas M. Bond passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta, Colorado. The funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138.
Thomas was born to Georgeanne Marie (Codner) and Harold Jack Bond on June 16, 1950, in Enid, Oklahoma. He spent most of his childhood there before moving to Omaha, Nebraska, where he graduated from Omaha North High School. Thomas joined the Army shortly after high school and served 1970-1978. He was a proud veteran and patriot. Thomas went on to become Senior Vice Commander at the DAV chapter 18 in Fremont, Nebraska.
Thomas left behind a spouse Denise Walz; a daughter, Stephanie Bond (Lucas Goree) of Conifer, Colorado; a son, Jeremy Bond, and his sister Pam (Bill) Roker of Nebraska City, Nebraska; as well as grandchildren, Layla Smith, Gavin Bond and Sam Bond. Thomas is preceded into death by his parents and his sister, Rebecca Bond.