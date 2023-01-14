Thomas 'Tom' L. Ladehoff

Passed away January 13, 2023

Thomas L. “Tom” Ladehoff, age 86, of Fremont died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Tom was born to Landers and Para Ladehoff in North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School in 1953. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, majoring in architecture before serving in the U.S. Army National Guard. After being discharged he returned to North Bend and met Darlene Isaacson of Oakland and they later married. He began his career in farm services selling International Harvester Equipment from 1956 to 1969 until buying his first trucks and began hauling for Archer Daniels Midland of Decatur, Illinois. He owned Central States Trucking for 47 years. He met the love of his life, Debbra Castillo, and they married in 2001.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golf, tennis and was a longtime member of the Fremont Golf Club, serving as president in 1980.

A letter from us all:

You were an artist. A pilot. An apple pie baker. An adventure seeker. Your zest for life was unmatched. Your life stories were as bright, colorful, and as unique as you were.

You elevated us. You made us smile with your infectious laugh. You made our lives fun.

Your happiest times were spent in Canada laughing and going on adventures with friends and family. “Papa Tom’s Nine Pines” we now fondly call this magical place. What a legacy you leave behind.

There is a void without you here. We are better for having known you. Thank you for your beautiful life, your smiling eyes and the big way you loved this world.

We miss you so much.

Survivors: wife, Deb of Fremont; twin daughters, Kimberly Lynn (Brian Timmons) Ladehoff of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Kelly Lynn (Jason) Wills of Salt Lake City, Utah; six grandchildren, Jackson, Anna-Kathryn, Emma Grace and Tenley of Salt Lake City, and August Jackson and Addison of Highlands Ranch; stepdaughter, Peggy (Joe) Spence of Arlington and grandchildren, Isaac Lackey, Paul and Alli Spence.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob, Bill and Jim; and sisters, Marilyn and Eleanor.

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends, Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

