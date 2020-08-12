Thomas "Tom" L. Vopalensky

Thomas L. “Tom” Vopalensky
November 12, 1956 – August 8, 2020
Thomas L. “Tom” Vopalensky, 63 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, died Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.
Tom was born Nov. 12, 1956, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Albert and Elizabeth (Nick) Vopalensky. He attended North Bend Public Schools through his junior year and then graduated from Fremont High School in 1976. He lived at Morse Bluff, Nebraska, until moving to Fremont in 1974 and in 1980 moved to North Bend. He had been employed at Excel and Cargill for 42 years until retiring in 2018. Tom was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tom found solace in nature. Often he’d be outside enjoying what God gave him. He was an avid gardener, and was always proud of his harvest, that he would share with neighbors, family and friends. He loved spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren, sharing many memories of fishing, metal detecting, riding ATVs and playing his harmonicas for their enjoyment. He was a lifetime loyal Husker Fan (Go ‘Skers!!), and enjoyed watching them with friends, any chance he got. He loved classic cars and always wanted to visit the Barrett Jackson Auction in Arizona. In retirement, he grew fond of attending multiple auctions and collecting antiques. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy! He was a friend to everyone he met, always willing to help others. He will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing this caring man.
He is survived by sons, Chris (Shannon) Vopalensky of Statesboro, Georgia, Eric Vopalensky of North Bend and Kyle (Traci) Vopalensky of Surprise, Arizona; daughters, Anne “Katie” (Aaron) Donohue of New Bern, North Carolina, Amanda (Michael) Sandquist of Omaha and beloved step-daughter, Lora Mackiewicz of Warsaw, Missouri; father, Albert Vopalensky of Fremont; brothers, Garth (Diane) Vopalensky of Shelby, Nebraska, Greg (Mary) Vopalensky and Tim Vopalensky all of Spokane, Washington; sisters, Mary Cook of Scribner, Nebraska, Michelle (John) Peterson of Fremont, Sister Mary Alphonsa, CMD of Wisconsin and Amy (Paul) Gilchrist of Spokane, Washington; 13 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Anne” Vopalensky, and brother-in-law, Mike Cook.
The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Little Flower of Jesus Cemetery, south of Fremont. Bishop Mark Pivarunas will officiate. Visitation on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary said at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be given to the family.
Visitation and graveside will be available for viewing at www.mosermemorialchapels.com under “Moser Live Stream” at the bottom left side of the webpage.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.