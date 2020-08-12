Thomas "Tom" L. Vopalensky

Tom was born Nov. 12, 1956, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Albert and Elizabeth (Nick) Vopalensky. He attended North Bend Public Schools through his junior year and then graduated from Fremont High School in 1976. He lived at Morse Bluff, Nebraska, until moving to Fremont in 1974 and in 1980 moved to North Bend. He had been employed at Excel and Cargill for 42 years until retiring in 2018. Tom was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tom found solace in nature. Often he’d be outside enjoying what God gave him. He was an avid gardener, and was always proud of his harvest, that he would share with neighbors, family and friends. He loved spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren, sharing many memories of fishing, metal detecting, riding ATVs and playing his harmonicas for their enjoyment. He was a lifetime loyal Husker Fan (Go ‘Skers!!), and enjoyed watching them with friends, any chance he got. He loved classic cars and always wanted to visit the Barrett Jackson Auction in Arizona. In retirement, he grew fond of attending multiple auctions and collecting antiques. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy! He was a friend to everyone he met, always willing to help others. He will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing this caring man.