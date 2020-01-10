June 3, 1940 – January 8, 2020
Thomas “Tom” O. Saunders, age 79, of Fremont passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.
Tom was born June 3, 1940, to John and Dorothy Saunders in Dixon, Nebraska. At an early age, Tom moved to Fremont. He attended and graduated from Fremont High School. Following high school he volunteered for the draft serving in the United States Army from 1958-1960. After he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army he began working at Western Electric for 1 year. He then became employed with Hormel where he worked for 38 years before retiring. Tom met his wife Elsie in 1958, they married in 1962 in Iowa. To this union were born three children: Mericke, John and Susan.
Tom enjoyed the simple things in life. He led an active lifestyle and could usually be found walking, running marathons, or biking. He enjoyed keeping himself busy. He restored two cars and remodeled his home. Tom enjoyed time spent with family and traveling with Elsie.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; parents; brothers, Billy and Gary; and sister, Patricia.
He is survived by his wife Elsie; children, Mericke Christensen and John Saunders; brothers, Lyle Saunders and Gaylord (Patricia) Saunders; sister, Peggy (Floyd) Harriger; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; special friend of 74 years, Norman “Butch” Walker; as well as many other family and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Memorials may be directed to the First Lutheran Church banquet.
The memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 13, at First Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Military honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 following the memorial service.