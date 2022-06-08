Thomas "Tom" P. Smith

November 26, 1948 – June 6, 2022

Thomas P. “Tom” Smith, 73, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He was born Nov. 26, 1948, in Omaha to Phillip T. and Irene B (Stolinski) Smith.

Tom grew up in Omaha and was a 1967 graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School in Omaha. He graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont. Tom worked for Jetter’s Plumbing for a short time and then was a master plumber with All Systems Heating and Cooling in Fremont for over 30 years until his retirement in 2014.

Tom married Raeola Emmons on Sept, 9, 1983, in Fremont.

Tom loved reading, books, magazines, newspapers or just anything he could get his hands on. He loved watching sports, especially baseball. Tom also enjoyed walking and travel.

He is survived by his wife, Raeola Smith of Fremont; sisters, Maureen Austin of Morganton, North Carolina, and Rose (Michael) Urzendowski of Omaha; brother, Alec (Margaret) Smith of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Deb) Emmons and Tip Emmons and Christina Briggs, all of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, also at Moser’s.

Inurnment will be at Memorial Cemetery Niche in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Online condolences and live-streaming at mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.