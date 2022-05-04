July 4, 1958 – April 29, 2022

Tim A. Nielsen, 63, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away April 29, 2022, at his home.

Tim was born on July 4, 1958, in Fremont to Lee and Carolyn (Miller) Nielsen. He was a graduate of Arlington High School. He was employed at Hormel Foods in Fremont for over 30 years.

Tim married Sara Stibor on Jan. 22, 2003, in Fremont. She preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2020.

Farming was a passion for Tim. He was a former member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Tim enjoyed watching his granddaughter play volleyball.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Tara (Brad) League of Waterloo, Nebraska; son, Spencer Nielsen of Fremont; mother, Carolyn Nielsen of Fremont; four grandchildren, Cameron, Grayson, Grace, and Cody; and beloved dog, Maggie.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Lee; wife, Sara; and brother, Randy.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Family receiving friends will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.