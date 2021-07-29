Timothy J. Hart

November 6, 1950 – July 23, 2021

Timothy L. Hart, age 70, of Arizona died Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home.

Tim was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Don and Erma Jane Hart. He was raised in Scribner, Nebraska, and graduated from Scribner High School in 1969. He met the love of his life, Joyce May, in high school and later married in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Nov. 30, 1970. He was drafted in 1970 and later re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving for 8 years. His tours of duty included McConnell AFB in Kansas, Torteyjon AFB in Madrid, Spain, Norton AFB in California and Lowry AFB in Colorado. After serving in the Air Force, Tim worked at the Department of Defense for 34 years, retiring in 2005. Seven years ago, Tim and Joyce relocated to Arizona. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last November.

He was a very loving husband and the best dad and grandpa, who put the needs of his family first. He always had a great sense of humor in life and had the sweetest heart. The family spent many family vacations camping and boating. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles, taking many road trips with his brother and sister-in-law. His latest hobby was creating beautiful custom copper jewelry for family and friends. Tim was an active member of the American Legion.