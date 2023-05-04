April 27, 1959 – May 1, 2023

Tim Eckley, 64, of Glenwood, Iowa, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at home. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Tim was born on April 27, 1959, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Joseph and Margaret (Roach) Eckley. He moved to Fremont, Nebraska, in 1964. He graduated in 1977 from Fremont Senior High School.

He married Ann Leichleiter in 1983; they later divorced. He married LaVonda Isenbart on Sept. 25, 2016.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and riding his motorcycle in his younger years. He spent most of his life in the automobile industry.

Tim is survived by: wife, LaVonda; sons, Brad Gnuse (Jennifer Edens) of Omaha, Nebraska, and Bill Eckley (Lindsay Martin) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Beth Eckley (Randy Ross) of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; stepsons, Joseph (Holly) Isenbart of Glenwood, Iowa, and Justin (Vanna) May of Pacific Junction, Iowa; stepdaughters, Rachel May (CJ) of Pacific Junction, and Hannah May (Kyle) of Glenwood; step-grandchildren, Madison Schumacher (Dalton), Courtney, Gracie, Audrina, Joslyn, Brody, Chloe, Remi, Aiden, Callie, Dom, Alara, Landri, Frankie and Sylus; step-great-grandson, Theo; brother, Tom Eckley (Anne) of Fremont; sisters, Claire Smutz (Bob) of Fremont, Beth Dunn (Paul) of Sun City West, Arizona, and Kathy Mickey (Jim) of Boulder City, Nevada; mother-in-law, Lenora Isenbart of Dodge City, Kansas; brother-in-law, Tom Rump of Fremont, Timothy Isenbart (Debbie) of Dodge City, and James Isenbart (Mary) of Dodge City; sister-in-law, Betty Eckley of Omaha, Elnora Elmore (Frank) of Cimarron, Kansas, Connie (Scott) Walker of Wichita, Kansas, and Melanie Isenbart (Justus) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Larry Eckley; sister, Mary Jo Rump; infant brother, Gary; infant sister, Regina; nieces, Peggy Eckley and Kelly Bartman; and step-grandchild, Ali.

Visitation and vigil on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood, Iowa.

The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood.

Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary or St. Croix Hospice in Council Bluffs, Iowa.