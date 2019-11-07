February 12, 1966 – November 2, 2019
Todd A. Anderson, 53 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Nov. 2, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Todd was born Feb. 12, 1966, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Gary and Mary (Charter) Anderson Sr. He was a 1984 graduate of Fremont High School and a lifetime resident of Fremont. Todd married Rose Johnson on April 16, 1988, in Fremont. They later divorced. Todd was a shop foreman and diesel truck mechanic for Young Truck Trailers Inc. since 2002.
Todd enjoyed motorcycles, tractor pulls, car shows and watching and attending NASCAR races. He loved spending time with his friends and family.
Todd is survived by his mother, Mary Berner of Fremont; son, Travis (Danielle) Neubert of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; brothers, Gary (Heidi) Anderson Jr. and Mike (Jessica) Welstead; stepbrothers, Scott (Karen) Berner and Rick (Tracy) Berner; two grandchildren, Carter and Griffin Neubert; and former wife, Rose Anderson of Papillion, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary; stepfathers, Dan Welstead Jr. and Charles Berner Jr.; sister-in-law, Diane Anderson; stepsister, Tracy Berner.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Tom Nevius will officiate. Visitation on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Monday 1 hour prior to service, all at the funeral home. Burial at Marietta Cemetery near Colon, Nebraska. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490