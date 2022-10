Todd L. Reker passed away Oct. 1, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 63 years. He was born July 8, 1959, in Fremont, Nebraska. Visitation is Friday, Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church (401 E. Military Ave., Fremont). The memorial service is Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment at Ridge Municipal Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed by the family. See www.gsfuneral.com for more details.