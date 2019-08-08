August 3, 1949 – August 6, 2019
Todd Ryan Ball, 70, of Lincoln passed away on Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Aug. 3, 1949, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Rod and Joyce (Osterloh) Ball. “T.R.” served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk from (1967-1971) and served in and worked as a skilled carpenter for the National Guard for the majority of his career.
Todd is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rhonda; daughter, Rachael; sons, Andrew, Anthony, Asher and Aaron, six grandchildren; mother, Joyce Ball; and sister, Darcy McBride; cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous good friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Christian Church, 430 S. 16th St., in Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hooper, Nebraska, or First Christian Church, Lincoln, Nebraska, or Sarcoma Foundation of America.
