April 15, 1949—October 23, 2019
Tom L. Welty, age 70, of Fremont died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home.
You have free articles remaining.
The Celebration of Tom’s life will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. A gathering at the Eagles Club (Military and Main) will follow the service. Memorial visitation will be Sunday with the family present from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.