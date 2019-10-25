{{featured_button_text}}
Tom L. Welty

April 15, 1949—October 23, 2019

Tom L. Welty, age 70, of Fremont died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home.

The Celebration of Tom’s life will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. A gathering at the Eagles Club (Military and Main) will follow the service. Memorial visitation will be Sunday with the family present from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

