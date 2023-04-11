Son of an aviator, an aviator, and father of aviators. A son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and godfather. A sportsman, athlete, coach and mentor. A loved and cherished man has been called from us. We are better for having loved him and we are better for having been loved by him. May God show him the vast wealth of love he created while he was here. May we use his example to create far more for those he loved.