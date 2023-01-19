September 1, 1937 – January 16, 2023

Tommy L. Johnston, 85, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into rest on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Tommy and Margaret (Orr) Johnston.

Survived by his wife of 56 years, Maurene Johnston; children, Kristine (James) Peterson of Wahoo, Kim (Kory) Mikos of Gretna and Troy (Candice) Johnston of Wahoo; grandchildren, Cole Peterson of Lincoln, Tate and Paige Peterson of Wahoo, Calan and Kenna Mikos of Gretna, Claire and Trey Johnston of Wahoo; sisters, Janice (Dennis) Lynch of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Carol (Dennis) Jontz of Baxter, Iowa; sister-in-law, Nancy Johnston of Costa Mesa, California; many other family members and friends, including his longtime Army buddy, Carroll Broderson and wife, Julie, and his Corner Market and elevator “coffee crew.”

Preceded in death by parents, Tom and Margaret Johnston; brother, Wendell Johnston.

The funeral service is Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo. Visitation will be from Friday, Jan. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Wahoo Fire and Rescue.

