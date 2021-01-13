August 20, 1942 – January 7, 2020
Mr. Tommy “Shorty” Leon Hammond died unexpectedly due to complications from COVID-19 at his son’s residence on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Fremont, Nebraska, at the age of 78 years, 4 months, and 18 days.
Shorty was born on Aug. 20, 1942, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Irvin and Louise Hammond. He completed his education up to the seventh grade and moved into the workforce. He married Sandra Yenney on Aug. 1, 1959. The couple welcomed 3 children, Tom, Terry, and Tamera, into this union.
He was employed at Campbell’s Soups where he formed long lasting friendships and relationships with his coworkers. He was a dedicated and hard worker, starting his own sanitation route where he then moved to Fremont Sanitation in the same role. Continuing on with his hard working mentality, he also was employed at Magnus Metals for over 40 years where he eventually retired from in 2005.
Shorty was always involved in family businesses and willing to lend a helping hand. He was part owner of the Downtown Bingo Hall and Brass Nugget. Shorty and Sandra later divorced and he remarried Becky James before passing. In his spare time, he loved to be outdoors and enjoying nature, including going on walks, riding his bike, and camping. During his retirement he was able to travel and moved to Arizona for a short time, before returning to Fremont.
Shorty is survived by his sons, Tom Hammond and significant other Mardene Miller of Fremont, Terry Hammond of Marion, Illinois; his daughter, Tamera (Tom) Nolan of Fremont. He is survived by 5 grandchildren, Tasha Hammond, TJ Hammond, Nash Hammond, Jeff Nolan, Steve (Kasey) Nolan, all of Fremont. He is survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Jarren Hammond, Averie & Axton Nolan, all of Fremont. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim Hammond, Cliff Hammond, and Lyle Hammond; stepbrother, Ernie; half sisters, Cheryl, Roberta, and Phyllis.
He is preceded in death by ex-wife, Sandra Dooley; parents; brothers, Dwayne and Larry; sister, Mabel; stepsister, Catherine; and grandson, Michael.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Ames Church in Ames, Nebraska. Minister Cheryl Hammond will officiate the services. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shorty’s life in accordance with proper social distancing recommendations.