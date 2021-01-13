August 20, 1942 – January 7, 2020

Mr. Tommy “Shorty” Leon Hammond died unexpectedly due to complications from COVID-19 at his son’s residence on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Fremont, Nebraska, at the age of 78 years, 4 months, and 18 days.

Shorty was born on Aug. 20, 1942, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Irvin and Louise Hammond. He completed his education up to the seventh grade and moved into the workforce. He married Sandra Yenney on Aug. 1, 1959. The couple welcomed 3 children, Tom, Terry, and Tamera, into this union.

He was employed at Campbell’s Soups where he formed long lasting friendships and relationships with his coworkers. He was a dedicated and hard worker, starting his own sanitation route where he then moved to Fremont Sanitation in the same role. Continuing on with his hard working mentality, he also was employed at Magnus Metals for over 40 years where he eventually retired from in 2005.