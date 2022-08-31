October 16, 1952 – August 26, 2022

Tony Dale Pipal, age 69, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, at his home in Coweta, Oklahoma. Tony was born on Oct. 16, 1952, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Ed and Gladys (Drummond) Pipal. He graduated from Logan View High School in Nebraska in 1971. In 1972, he started working at Valmont Industries in Valley, Nebraska, where he worked for 42 years.

On May 18, 1974, Tony married Kathleen Ann Parr at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner, Nebraska, and they made their home in Fremont until August 2020 when they moved to Coweta, Oklahoma.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont until moving to Oklahoma where he became a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Broken Arrow.

Tony enjoyed trying new restaurants, music, reading, and Nebraska football.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Pipal of Coweta, Oklahoma; son, Andy (Jessica) Pipal, grandchildren Drew and Jaylee Pipal, all of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brothers, Alan (Cathy) Pipal of Gold Canyon, Arizona, Steve (Donna) Pipal of Fremont, Nebraska; sisters, Diane (Dean) Tickle of Loup City, Nebraska, Gay (Warren) Dose of Uehling, Nebraska; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin Pipal.

The Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.