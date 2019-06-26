February 3, 1966 – June 22, 2019
Torry Lynette Sanchez, age 53, of Fremont died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home.
Torry was born Feb. 3, 1966, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Hilario and Janice (Lundgren) Sanchez. She grew up in various different cities and graduated while in Papillion, Nebraska, in 1984. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but her one job she loved was taking care of her residents as a med/nurse aide.
Torry met her husband, Lyn Hodson, while she attended high school in Broken Bow, through church. They got married in December of 1988 and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, while Lyn was in the service. In June of 1989, Torry and Lyn welcomed twin girls into their lives, Randi and Renee Hodson. Torry and Lyn later separated and went their different ways. Torry then became dedicated to working and taking care of her girls until they graduated high school in 2008. In 2009, she met her significant other, James Rowell, spending the rest of her life with him in Fremont. Once the kids were gone and out of the house, Torry had a big love for all of her cats and dogs, they had become her babies.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Helen (Stull) Lundgren, and Jose and Ernestina (Galvin) Sanchez.
Torry is survived by her children, Randi (Andrew) Egger and Renee (Brad) Timmerman; parents, Hilario and Janice Sanchez; sister, Shelli Sanchez; brothers, Andrew (Kathy) Sanchez, Anthony (Kristi) Sanchez and Marcus Sanchez; grandchildren, Drake and Makenna Egger, and Emma Timmerman. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The celebration of Torry’s life was held Tuesday, June 25, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.