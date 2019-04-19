July 11, 1964—April 17, 2019
Tracey Renee (Rosendale) Schreck, age 54, went to her heavenly rest on April 17, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. She was a graduate of Fremont High and lived most of her life in Fremont until 2015 when she moved to Arizona and lived with her aunt, Kitty Dunlap. She was employed for 15 years by Walgreens in Fremont and Mesa.
Tracey was preceded in death by her most beloved family members — mother, Bonnie (Fuchs) Owston; uncle, Kenneth Fuchs; and grandparents, Rudolph and Edna Fuchs.
She is survived by her children, Meaghan Hershley, Sierra Schreck and Mason Schreck; four grandchildren; sister, Vicki Uhler; stepfather, Richard Owston; and stepson, Jeffrey Meyer.
Tracey was known for her wry sense of humor and her loving heart.