Trevia Kotik

October 30, 1920—September 5, 2018
Trevia B. Kotik, age 97, of Fremont, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Fremont Health.
Trevia was born October 30, 1920, to Claude and Anna (Clayton) Temple in Fremont. She worked various jobs throughout her life including the Salvation Army, Sam’s Onion and Bavengers.
Trevia loved her flowers and everything having to do with her flower beds and planting her garden. She enjoyed baking and cooking and having her family over for holidays. Trevia loved her family and seeing her grandchildren, and hearing the word of God. She enjoyed helping people whenever she had the chance.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Kotik Sr., her parents Claude and Anna, children Eleanor Friedrich, Barbara Jacobs, grandson Calvin McKlem, 4 infant grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sons in laws Chuck Mork, Richard Sampson, Frank Jacobs.
She is survived by her children Joe Jr. (Mary) Kotik, Anna McKlem, Mary (Jim) Gable, Larry Kotik, Jerry (Jane) Kotik, Cleola Sampson, John (Bev) Kotik, Nola Mork, Grandchildren Kari, Annette (Troy), Debora (David), Robert (Jamie), Tony (Roxie), Terri, Tricia (Steve), David, Marty (Cheryl), Doreen (Russ), Marty (Linde), Jana, Mike (Karolyn), JoAnn, Karen, Mark (Christy), Chad, Mandy (Mike), Doug (Darla), Kim (Will), Tonya (Darrell), Trevor (April), Melissa (Tommy), and Christa as well as numerous Great Great Grandchildren, son in law Carl Friedrich, numerous other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
Visitation will be held Monday, September 10, 2018, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5-7PM.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Dugan Funeral Chapel at 10AM. Trevor Jacobs will be officiating.