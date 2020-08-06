Trilvian M. Cerny

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trilvian M. “Tril” Cerny

November 28, 1935-August 4, 2020

Trilvian M. “Tril” Cerny, 84 years, of Fremont, Nebraska died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Tril was born November 28, 1935 in Hooper, Nebraska to Joseph and Agnes (Brehmer) Nacke. She married Joseph E. Cerny on May 26, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hooper. Joseph died November 27, 2002. Tril lived in Fremont most of her life. She was employed at J C Penney's in Fremont for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo and Pinochle.

Tril is survived by sons, Bryan (Connie) Cerny of Winchester, California and Arnold (Niki Henkel) Cerny of Beatrice, Nebraska; daughters, Catherine Helgenberger of Fremont and Nadine Ernesti of Yankton, South Dakota; brother, Hubert Nacke of Northridge, California; sisters, Lou (Rich) Rosno of Grand Island, Nebraska, Sally (Bob) Price and Connie (Keith) Weinzetl all of Fort Worth, Texas; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Daniel Nacke; sister, Therese Grimm; son-in-law, Jeffrey Helgenberger; and sister-in-law, Ilene Nacke.