Twila Ann Janecek
June 9, 1930 – June 28, 2021

Twila Ann Janecek, 91, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 28, 2021, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born June 9, 1930, in Colon, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon.

Visitation is Thursday, July 1, from 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.

Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624

