September 30, 1936 – April 11, 2020

Valdean H. Vrba, age 83, of Meridian, Idaho, formerly Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Creekside Transitional Care & Rehab in Meridian. She was born Sept. 30, 1936, at Leigh, Nebraska, to William and Helen (Koch) Nagengast.

Valdean graduated from Leigh High School. She married Ronald Vrba on June 2, 1959, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at Clyde, Nebraska. Ron preceded her in death on April 2. 1998. She grew up on a farm and then was a military wife living in Germany, Omaha and finally Fremont. She worked at Campbell Soup, Vienna Bakery, Irv’s Deli and Hammond and Stephens, all in Fremont. She moved to Idaho in October of 2018.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Julie) Vrba of Meridian, Idaho, and Eric (Grace) Vrba of Gaithersburg, Maryland; brother, Norman (Judy) Nagengast of California and Daniel (Sandy) Nagengast of Kansas; sister, Elaine (Gene) Crist of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Ruth Nagengast and Virginia Vrba of West Point, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Johnny Schlepp of Fremont; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Valdean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron; sisters, Velma Nagengast and Geraldean Schlepp; and brother, William Nagengast.