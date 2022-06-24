June 27, 1959 – June 20, 2022

Vena R. Courtney, 62 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home.

She was born on June 27, 1959, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to William and Patsy (Spraque) Courtney. They lived there until Vena was 4 years old and then moved to California. The family relocated to Iowa, where Vena graduated high school in 1977. In 1984, Vena moved to Fremont. She was a staff member at hospitals doing clerical work.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Vena is survived by her significant other, Gary Timme; sons, Anthony (Katie) Hayner of Fremont, Christopher (Devin) Hayner of Valley, Nebraska, Daniel (Taryn) Hayner of Buckeye, Arizona; brothers, William Courtney of San Diego, Timothy Courtney of Des Moines, Iowa, Michael Courtney of Tennessee; sisters, Kathrine Stuhr of Muscatine, Iowa, Deborah (Gene) Freebury of Charles City, Iowa, Sheree (Gary) Lang of Letts, Iowa; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jeanee Graves and Nancy Fowlkes.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Izaak Walton in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490