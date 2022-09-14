Vera Langemeier

April 7, 1941- August 21, 2022

Vera Ann (Petz) Langemeier, age 81, passed away Aug. 21, 2022, after a short illness.

Vera was born April 7, 1941, on the family farm near the small town of Scribner, Nebraska, to Roy and Helen (Pospishil) Petz. She started grade school in a one-room county school before finishing in Scribner. In High School, she was a cheerleader as well as a drum majorette. She graduated from Scribner High in 1959.

On Sept. 3, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Larry Langemeier and they had three sons, Lynn, Paul, and Clark. They first lived in Lincoln, Nebraska (1959-1963), and then Columbia, Missouri (1963-1967), while Larry attended school. In 1968 they settled in Manhattan, Kansas, where she lived for the last 54 years.

Vera graduated from Kansas State University with honors in the field of accounting. She had a long career working for Manhattan’s local branch of Edward Jones and finished as a limited partner. Vera was very active with First Lutheran Church in Manhattan where she and Larry were long-time members. She also made significant contributions to the local community through her work with Manhattan’s Garden Club, Pilot Club, and Prairie Walker’s Club. A talented artist, Vera was active with the Manhattan Arts Center where she sold her beautiful watercolor paintings. Vera and Larry loved to travel together. They visited every state in the continental U.S. and also internationally including a good portion of Canada, Mexico and much of Western Europe.

Vera is preceded in death by her parents and her husband as well as her brothers-in-law Earl Wege, Richard Langemeier, and Don Brown; sister-in-law Helen (Hasemann) Langemeier, and her niece Susan (Wege) Roberts.

She is survived by her sister Velma (Petz) Wege of Ponca, Nebraska; her sons: Lynn (Rachel) of Shawnee, Kansas; Paul (Marilyn) of Southlake, Texas; and Clark (Kelly) of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren: Leif Langemeier, Cody Langemeier, Casey Langemeier, Jamie Box, Cody Box; and great-grandchild Ryder Langemeier. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law: Glen (Connie) Langemeier, of Fremont, Nebraska; and Tom Langemeier of Indiana, and sister-in-law Shirley (Langemeier) Brown of Fremont, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas, with Reverend Stephan Haverlah officiating. Immediately following the service, the family will greet friends and relatives on the front patio of the church, where refreshments will be served. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1843 County Rd E, Hooper, NE 68031.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at ymlfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Manhattan Arts Center, Inc., or the Town and Country Garden Club. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.