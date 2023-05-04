March 2, 1935 – May 2, 2023

Verdell D. Gnuse, 88 years of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hillcrest County Estates in Papillion, Nebraska. He was born on March 2, 1935, in Winslow, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Elsie (Hagerbaumer) Gnuse.

He spent most of his life in the Arlington area, farming and building Gnuse Manufacturing. When he wasn’t working, he liked to travel to Colorado. He also enjoyed attending toy shows and antique shows.

He was a member of St. Paul’s’ Lutheran Church in Arlington.

Verdell is survived by his special friend, Jean Lemke of Ralston, Nebraska; brother, Arlen (Marjorie) Gnuse of Fremont; nephew, Trevor Gnuse of Arlington; nieces, Lori (Brian) Essen of Fremont, Sheryl (Dan) Stork of York, Nebraska, and Dani Hutchinson of Fremont.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Becky Gnuse.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. The visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

