December 7, 1929 – June 17, 2023

Verne C. Bray, 93 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away June 17, 2023, at the Pathfinder Place in Fremont.

Verne was born Dec. 7, 1929, in Stamford, Nebraska, to Floyd and Ruth (Stone) Bray. He received his GED and served in the U.S. Army and Air Force from 1948 until 1949. He moved to Fremont from Holdrege, Nebraska, in 1952. Verne resided in Cedar Bluffs from 1961 until 1978 before moving back to Fremont.

Verne married Maxine (Peters) Dunker in Millard, Nebraska, on Aug. 30, 1975. He worked 32 years with Hormel Foods and then for Midland Lutheran College in the maintenance department for 15 years.

Verne was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs. He was an avid golfer and proud to be a member of the Pathfinder Good Sams Camping Club.

Verne is survived by his loving wife, Maxine of Fremont; son, Terry (Diana) Bray of Fremont; stepsons, Richard (Deb) Dunker of Cedar Bluffs, Michael (Deanna) Dunker of Vernal, Utah, and James (Karen) Dunker of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Cathy (Graham) Roberts of Fremont, Deb (Richard) Mitchell of Ithaca, Nebraska; stepdaughters, Karen M.D (Patrick) Stout of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Susan Hajek of Fremont; 25 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all nine of his brothers and sisters.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490