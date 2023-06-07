November 15, 1946 – April 14, 2023
Vernon A. Geisler, age 76, of Hooper died April 14, 2023, in Tennessee.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. A celebration of Vernon’s life will follow the burial at 3 p.m. in the school gymnasium with at time to share stories and share desserts.
Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
