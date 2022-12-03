Vernon "Vern" A. Virka

January 15, 1944 – December 1, 2022

Vernon A. “Vern” Virka, 78, of Morse Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Fremont to Emil and Emma (Nesladek) Virka.

Vern was a lifelong farmer in the Morse Bluff area. He married Sharon Tank on Feb. 7, 1961, at Faith Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

He was a 30-plus-year charter member of the Morse Bluff Volunteer Fire Department and was a former Fire Chief.

Vern is survived by his sons, Randy E. Virka and Michael J. (Christine) Virka, all of Morse Bluff; sister, Darlene (Jim) Becker; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Gary (Judy) Tank; stepbrothers, Mert (Colleen) Heinemann, Eldon (Ellen) Heinemann and Myron (Doreen) Heinemann; stepsister, Pam (Dick) Nolte; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; and stepfather, John Heinemann.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7, also at Moser’s in North Bend. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Memorials to the family for a fund yet to be established.

Online condolences may be left at ww.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649, 402-652-8159.