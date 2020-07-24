June 23, 1945 – July 22, 2020
Vernyce J. Schmidt, 75, of Fremont passed away in her home Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
She was born in Plentywood, Montana, on June 23, 1945, to Roy and Myrtle (Freund) Andersen. The family moved to Fremont when Vernyce entered the fifth grade at Grant Elementary School. She graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1963, attended Dana College in Blair for a year, then graduated from Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.
On June 26, 1964, she was married in Fremont to Earl “Bill” Schmidt. They lived in Lincoln two years, then six years in Nebraska City, one year in Omaha, one year in Brush, Colorado, back to Lincoln, and to Fremont in 1997.
Survivors are: husband, Bill; daughter, Tammy and husband Rich Tuttle of Lincoln; son, Darrin and wife Kristin Schmidt of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Ryan, Sam, and Miles Schmidt, and Ashley Clark; two sister, Lonni and husband Bob Stedry of Peoria, Arizona, Jeannie Eker and husband Perry of Shawnee Mission, Kansas; one brother, Arden and wife Laurel Andersen of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Vernyce was preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, in Omaha at the Lutheran Church of the Master (West Campus) 180th and Dodge streets with Rev. Kip Tyler. (Masks are strongly recommended.) The committal will follow in Fremont in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont will be on Sunday, July 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
