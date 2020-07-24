× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 23, 1945 – July 22, 2020

Vernyce J. Schmidt, 75, of Fremont passed away in her home Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

She was born in Plentywood, Montana, on June 23, 1945, to Roy and Myrtle (Freund) Andersen. The family moved to Fremont when Vernyce entered the fifth grade at Grant Elementary School. She graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1963, attended Dana College in Blair for a year, then graduated from Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.

On June 26, 1964, she was married in Fremont to Earl “Bill” Schmidt. They lived in Lincoln two years, then six years in Nebraska City, one year in Omaha, one year in Brush, Colorado, back to Lincoln, and to Fremont in 1997.

Survivors are: husband, Bill; daughter, Tammy and husband Rich Tuttle of Lincoln; son, Darrin and wife Kristin Schmidt of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Ryan, Sam, and Miles Schmidt, and Ashley Clark; two sister, Lonni and husband Bob Stedry of Peoria, Arizona, Jeannie Eker and husband Perry of Shawnee Mission, Kansas; one brother, Arden and wife Laurel Andersen of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Vernyce was preceded in death by her parents.