December 4, 1925 – October 1, 2019
Victor “Vic” Wennstedt, 93, and lifetime resident of Fremont, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Vic was born Dec. 4, 1925, to Gustav and Anna (Hipke) Wennstedt, and was one of eight children. He received his schooling in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1943, lettering in football, basketball, and track. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Navy. Vic was a signalman for the Navy, spending time in New Guinea, Philippines, Japan, Hawaii and the Marshall Islands. He was honorably discharged after serving three years.
Upon returning from his service in WWII, Vic married Betty Thompson on Nov. 24, 1946. To this marriage three children were born – David and twins Barbara and Brenda. Vic enjoyed camping, traveling, and watching his children’s, grandkids’ and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. In his earlier years Vic worked for Fremont Union Transfer Co., Hipke Cleaners and the U.S. Postal service for 33 years. Upon retirement he then volunteered at the Low Income Ministry for 20 years.
Vic is survived by three children and spouses: David (Phyllis) Wennstedt of Omaha, Brenda (Bob) Hemje of Grand Island, and Barbara (Norm) Keimig of White Bear, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty on Dec. 1, 2018, parents, and all of his brothers and sisters.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial is in Ridge Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. A luncheon will follow the burial in the fellowship hall of the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Presbyterian Church or Low Income Ministry.
